Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -433.33%.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

