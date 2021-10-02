Brokers Issue Forecasts for Associated Banc-Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NYSE:ASB opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Associated Banc by 464.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.