Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Price Target at $33.17

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 34,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,377,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,645. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.