Brokerages Set Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Target Price at $45.67

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.15. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.