Brokerages Set Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) PT at €31.86

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €31.86 ($37.48).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Monday, August 16th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of JEN stock opened at €28.76 ($33.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 52 week high of €32.46 ($38.19). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.77.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

