Brokerages Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) PT at $38.17

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.
In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ELAN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.09. 2,530,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,807. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.
Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Elanco Animal Health
Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.
See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.