Brokerages Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) PT at $38.17

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,276,000 after buying an additional 1,078,211 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108,721 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELAN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.09. 2,530,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,807. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.