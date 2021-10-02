Brokerages Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) PT at $27.00

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th.
In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 109,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of DNB stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -87.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.31. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.
See Also: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.