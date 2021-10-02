Brokerages Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) PT at $27.00

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 109,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -87.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.31. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

