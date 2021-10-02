Brokerages Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT at C$24.81

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on D.UN shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$23.29. The company had a trading volume of 806,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,570. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.30. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$16.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.99.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

