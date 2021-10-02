Brokerages Set Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Target Price at $23.00

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ATXS stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.