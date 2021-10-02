Brokerages Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT at $75.30

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.30.

BBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6,125.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 440,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after acquiring an additional 433,525 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $3,314,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

