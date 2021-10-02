Brokerages Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.26). Radius Health posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDUS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter worth $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter worth $1,320,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Radius Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Radius Health by 35.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth $477,000.

Radius Health stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $625.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.91.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

