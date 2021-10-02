Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Phillips 66 posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11,200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $7.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,821,000 after buying an additional 231,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after buying an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after buying an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after buying an additional 1,109,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,859,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,671. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

