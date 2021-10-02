Brokerages Expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will post sales of $147.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.13 million and the lowest is $146.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year sales of $561.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $565.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $720.04 million, with estimates ranging from $713.13 million to $724.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MarketWise.

MKTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

MKTW traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. 292,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,762. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth about $23,988,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in MarketWise by 2,198.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,921 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,139,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketWise by 3,010.0% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MarketWise during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

