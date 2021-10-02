Brokerages Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $7.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,483,000 after buying an additional 96,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after buying an additional 1,305,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,694,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average of $99.06. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.