Brokerages Expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. Farmland Partners posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 6.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:FPI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. 469,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,316. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $392.20 million, a PE ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,666,000 after buying an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,317,000 after buying an additional 111,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 31,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.