Brokerages Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will announce $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.34. Crane reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million.

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

NYSE:CR opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. Crane has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

