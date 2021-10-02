Brokerages Expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will announce sales of $310.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $308.50 million to $312.50 million. CMC Materials reported sales of $274.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CCMP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. FMR LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCMP stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

