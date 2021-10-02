Brokerages Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $987.11 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post $987.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $929.20 million. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $370.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 166.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.14) earnings per share.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.21. 4,605,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,677. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.61. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

