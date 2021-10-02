Brokerages Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $406.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report sales of $406.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.00 million to $412.00 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $426.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 110.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $14,485,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $3,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $40.14 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

