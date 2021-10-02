Brokerages Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $339.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to announce $339.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $335.00 million and the highest is $344.74 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $332.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

VLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.57. 2,237,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

