Brokerages Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $339.95 Million

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to announce $339.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $335.00 million and the highest is $344.74 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $332.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

VLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.57. 2,237,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.