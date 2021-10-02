Brokerages Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion.

Several research firms have commented on SLGN. Truist started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,942. Silgan has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 265.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,574,000 after acquiring an additional 554,605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 19.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,735,000 after acquiring an additional 364,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,425,000 after acquiring an additional 221,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 27.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after acquiring an additional 198,428 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

