Brokerages Anticipate Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to announce $3.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $11.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,059. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400,573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after buying an additional 940,963 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after buying an additional 845,512 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after purchasing an additional 837,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $84.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.34. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

