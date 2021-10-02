Brokerages Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Realty Income posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on O shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.85. 2,929,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

