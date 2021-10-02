Brokerages Anticipate Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Franco-Nevada posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%.

FNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 44.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

