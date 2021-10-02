Brokerages Anticipate American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings. American Financial Group reported earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $2,055,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in American Financial Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $127.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

