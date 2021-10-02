Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $881,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $409,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO opened at $487.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.