British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after buying an additional 3,389,463 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,482 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 383.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 743,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,619,000 after purchasing an additional 575,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTI opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

