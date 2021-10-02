BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of BSIG opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 27,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after buying an additional 366,581 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after buying an additional 131,512 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 102,316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

