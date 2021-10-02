Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Get Brady alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BRC stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. Brady has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brady will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Brady by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brady by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Brady by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Brady by 15.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brady by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brady (BRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.