Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 billion-$12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.01 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 581,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,709. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

