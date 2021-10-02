Boston Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 458,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.5% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $9,821,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Apple by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 100,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,794,000 after buying an additional 40,588 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $125,104,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,272,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

