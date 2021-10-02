Boomer Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH) Short Interest Update

Boomer Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 565.2% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BOMH opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Boomer has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Get Boomer alerts:

About Boomer

Boomer Holdings, Inc operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary Boomer Naturals, which provides wellness solutions to multiple target markets through multiple sales channels, including retail locations, e-commerce, and wholesale distribution networks. Boomer Naturals operates through two divisions: Boomer Botanic and Personal Protection Equipment.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Boomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.