Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $1.79. Bombardier shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 2,025,444 shares.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.95 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.84.

Get Bombardier alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.