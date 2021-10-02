BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. BOK Financial posted earnings of $2.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.53 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.63.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $50.48 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

