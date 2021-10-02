BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1,033.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

DCF opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.