BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 281.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 752.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

Paylocity stock opened at $285.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.12 and its 200-day moving average is $207.91. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $298.63. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $4,392,703.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

