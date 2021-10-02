BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 768 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Encore Wire worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $95.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average is $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The company had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.