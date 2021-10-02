BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 3,199,610 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,199,610 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nevro were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Nevro by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NVRO opened at $120.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.50 and a 200-day moving average of $143.12. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their target price on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

