BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLNK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 499,370.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 339,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blink Charging by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 215,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blink Charging by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 175,838 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blink Charging by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 93,528 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLNK shares. Roth Capital downgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

