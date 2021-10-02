BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.01 Million Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in Employers during the 1st quarter worth $4,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,413 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after acquiring an additional 43,581 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.22.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

