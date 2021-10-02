BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 108.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 136,698 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 257,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

FBC opened at $53.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.