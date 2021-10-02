BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AAON were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in AAON in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AAON in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AAON by 2,441.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.55. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $34,839.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

