BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM stock remained flat at $$3.93 during trading on Friday. 2,212,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,023,480. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.