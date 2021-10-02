BMO Capital Markets Raises ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$16.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARX. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.27.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$11.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.68 billion and a PE ratio of 50.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$5.66 and a 12 month high of C$12.04.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 100.42%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

