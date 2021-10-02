BMO Capital Markets Lowers Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Price Target to C$3.10

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.30 to C$3.10 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 181.82% from the company’s previous close.
CVE BCM opened at C$1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$136.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.68. Bear Creek Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$3.48.
About Bear Creek Mining
