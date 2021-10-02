BMO Capital Markets Lowers Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Price Target to C$3.10

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.30 to C$3.10 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 181.82% from the company’s previous close.

CVE BCM opened at C$1.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$136.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.68. Bear Creek Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$3.48.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

