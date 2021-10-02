BMO Capital Markets Increases United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $50.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UNFI. MKM Partners started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

