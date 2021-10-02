BMO Capital Markets Boosts SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$36.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNC. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.46.

TSE:SNC opened at C$34.61 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$38.25. The company has a market cap of C$6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.9299999 earnings per share for the current year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

