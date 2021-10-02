Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $6,015,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BVH. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

NYSE:BVH opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $590.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.37 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $27.52.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

