Blox (CDT) Trading 43.7% Higher Over Last Week

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Blox has traded 43.7% higher against the dollar. Blox has a market capitalization of $117.74 million and $10.69 million worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00056419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.36 or 0.00236406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00118177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012943 BTC.

About Blox

CDT is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blox is www.bloxstaking.com . The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blox is an operating system for blockchain-based assets, it has the goal of making handling and trading easy and accessible for both new and experienced users in the cryptoshpere. The Blox's ecosystem includes three synergistic components: Software-as-a-Service (Saas), Social Networking and the Marketplace. SaaS: Blox provides analytics that gives users deep insight into the performance of their investments and helps them make data-driven decisions. Social Network: Blox provides social trading features that remove barriers for new and existing crypto users by letting them follow and copy-trade top investors. Marketplace: Blox's marketplace is built around opportunity discovery and streamlined trading UX with features like real-time social trading signals, an ICO dashboard, trending assets, real-time market price tables and 3rd party integration. Every action within the Blox platform requires the user to pay a fee which is paid in the CDT token, an Ethereum-based token Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives financial value will be entitled to a payment, creating a creator-consumer relationship between users in the system. “

Buying and Selling Blox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

