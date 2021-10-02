Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

Shares of BE stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 3.47.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $153,837.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

